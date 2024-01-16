OnePlus Buds 3 to launch with OnePlus 12, 12R next week

Last month, OnePlus confirmed to launch premium 5G phones OnePlus 12 and 12R series at the hardware event 'Smooth Beyond Belief' event on January 23, 2024, in Delhi.
Now, the company has announced that it will also unveil the True Wireless Stereo(TWS)earphones Buds 3 series along with new phones next week.
Ahead of its launch, OnePlus has shared important features of the Buds 3. Each earphone weighs just 4.8g. They flaunt metallic coating and matte finish.
Inside, it houses new dual dynamic drivers with coaxial design. It has a 10.4mm woofer paired with a 6mm tweeter to ensure a broad frequency range from 15Hz to 40KHz, which promises to deliver powerful bass, crisp treble, and deeply resonant vocals.
It also supports advanced noise cancellation technology, offering up to 49dB of noise reduction.
OnePlus Buds 3 series.
Photo Credit: OnePlus India
Another very interesting aspect of the upcoming Buds 3 earphones is that the company has incorporated the OnePlus phone-inspired sliding touch control.
The upgraded touch slider allows for more accurate control over volume adjustments, eliminating the need to take the phone out to adjust the volume. The user has to slide the finger up or down on the earbud's stem to control the volume of the music track.
The company will offer the new Buds 3 in two colours-- Splendid Blue and Metallic Gray. For price details, we have to wait till next week.
