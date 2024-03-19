Special OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition hits stores in India

Last month, OnePlus announced it would roll out the limited edition OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact series in India in mid-March.
Now, the much-awaited special video game-inspired OnePlus 12R series is finally available on Amazon, OnePlus e-store, and select OnePlus Experience Stores for Rs 49,999.
OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition: Key aspects of the latest OnePlus phone
-- This special phone is co-developed by OnePlus and the Genshin Impact creator HoYoverse. The device's exterior body design language and Electro Violet colourway are inspired by the game's popular character - Keqing's costume.
--On the back panel, it flaunts AG matte glass cover and comes adorned with silvery white feather motifs and Keqing’s signature lightning stiletto design. The rear panel features "KEQING" engraving at the base.
-- Additionally, the company has used state-of-the-art Electro Etching technology to engrave the text 'KEQING' onto the phone's top edge. Whenever the light falls on it, the engraving KEQING gets illuminated and the name gets reflected on nearby surfaces.
--Inside, the device comes with deeply customised Android OxygenOS 14. The user interface reflects the fantasy world of Teyvat from Genshin Impact. It includes system app icons, an Electro Element charging animation, and an exclusive Always-On Display wallpaper. The phone also features personalised power-on and fingerprint unlock animations.
OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact series phone.
Photo Credit: OnePlus One
-- With every limited edition OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact series phone, the company is offering a gift box containing collectable merchandise and accessories. It also comes with a Lightning Stiletto-shaped SIM tray ejector, a violet charging adapter with Electro element and lightning stiletto logos, and a violet USB Type-C charging cable with a purple LED light.
Special collectible accessories are offered in the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact gift box.
Photo Credit: OnePlus
For the uninitiated, Genshin Impact's fantasy world is made of seven precious elements. Among the seven, the lightning element- Electro is the most special. Electro is one of two energy-based elements, along with Pyro, which helps the protagonist to perform fast-paced attacks on enemies.
The rest of the internal hardware of the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact such as display, processor, camera and battery capacity are the same as the original OnePlus 12R.
OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact gift box.
Photo Credit: OnePlus India
It features a 6.78-inch 1.5K (2780×1264p) LTPO AMOLED display with a variable refresh rate (1-120Hz). It supports up to 4500 nits peak brightness and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield.
It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor and a Type-C port.
Inside, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon, Adreno GPU, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, and a 5,500mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.
It sports a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro lens with LED flash. On the front, it features a 16MP selfie camera for selfies and video chat.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.