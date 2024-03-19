Special OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition hits stores in India

Last month, OnePlus announced it would roll out the limited edition OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact series in India in mid-March.

Now, the much-awaited special video game-inspired OnePlus 12R series is finally available on Amazon, OnePlus e-store, and select OnePlus Experience Stores for Rs 49,999.

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition: Key aspects of the latest OnePlus phone

-- This special phone is co-developed by OnePlus and the Genshin Impact creator HoYoverse. The device's exterior body design language and Electro Violet colourway are inspired by the game's popular character - Keqing's costume.

--On the back panel, it flaunts AG matte glass cover and comes adorned with silvery white feather motifs and Keqing’s signature lightning stiletto design. The rear panel features "KEQING" engraving at the base.