Vivo T3 with dual-camera launched in India

Vivo on Thursday (March 21) unveiled the new mid-range T3 series 5G phone in India.
It sports a 6.67-inch full HD+(2400×1080p) AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and can support up to 1800 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected with DT-Star2 glass shield against scratches and IP52 rating. It can survive accidental water splashes.
It also features hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM + nano-SIM or microSD card), in-display fingerprint sensor and a type-C port.
The new Vivo phone comes with a 2.8GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14, 5G modem (supports n1/n3/n5/n8/n28B/n40/n77/n78 bands), Wi-Fi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.3 and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging capability.
It boasts dual-camera module— main 50MP (with Sony IMX882 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, EIS: Electronic Image Stabilisation) and 2MP depth sensor(f/2.4 aperture, flickr sensor) with LED flash on the back. It can record up to 4K video at 30fps (frames per second).
VivoT3 cosmic blue colour variant.
On the front, it houses 16MP(f/2.0) for selfies and video calling. It supports up to 1080p (full HD) video recording.
Vivo is offering T3 in two colours-cosmic blue and crystal flake. It will be available in two storage options— 128GB and 256GB— for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.
(Published 22 March 2024, 05:07 IST)