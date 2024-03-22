Vivo T3 with dual-camera launched in India

Vivo on Thursday (March 21) unveiled the new mid-range T3 series 5G phone in India.

It sports a 6.67-inch full HD+(2400×1080p) AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate and can support up to 1800 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected with DT-Star2 glass shield against scratches and IP52 rating. It can survive accidental water splashes.

It also features hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM + nano-SIM or microSD card), in-display fingerprint sensor and a type-C port.

The new Vivo phone comes with a 2.8GHz MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 1TB), Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14, 5G modem (supports n1/n3/n5/n8/n28B/n40/n77/n78 bands), Wi-Fi 6.0, Bluetooth 5.3 and a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging capability.