Bengaluru gets a zero-waste juice shop

A shop owner has started a unique initiative to keep the environment clean in Bengaluru's Malleshwaram by selling juice in fruit shells. The juice shop named 'Eat Raja' offers juice in the particular fruit shell to avoid any wastage. Apart from the juice in the fruit shell, the shop also offers free juice to encourage people to quit smoking. People who bring their own steel cups to prevent the use of plastic get a discount and can drink juice at Rs 20.

