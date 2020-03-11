Going to Delhi with other party MLAs: Gopal Bhargava

Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gopal Bhargava said that he was going to Delhi, along with other party leaders. He said, “We have no fear. All our MLAs are together like a mountain. I am going to Delhi along with all other party members. We have support of SP and BSP leaders as well. Around 20 Congress MLAs have given resignation. In this way, the number of MLAs in Assembly is in our favour.” Buses full of BJP leaders reached Bhopal airport on evening of March 10.