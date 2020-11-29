Burari is not a park but open jail, says BKU chief

Farmers’ has decided to not go Burari Park as it is not a park but an open jail, said Surjeet S Phul, President, BKU Krantikari (Punjab) while addressing press conference on November 29.

He added, “We've decided that we'll never go to Burari Park as we got proof that it's an open jail. Delhi Police told Uttarakhand Farmer Association President that they'll take them to Jantar Mantar but instead locked them at Burari Park. Instead of going to open jail in Burari, we've decided that we will gherao Delhi by blocking 5 main entry points to Delhi. We've got 4 months ration with us, so nothing to worry. Our Operations Committee will decide everything.”