Samsung brings portable UV sterilizer-cum-powerbank

Samsung on July 07 globally announced its new UV Sterilizer that "effectively kills" up to 99 per cent of bacteria and germs while wirelessly charging a device. "In today's world, personal hygiene is more important than ever, and to help combat the spread of bacteria and germs, we're introducing a new UV Sterilizer with Wireless Charging," Samsung said in a statement. "The UV Sterilizer was manufactured by Samsung CandT, a partner of the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program(SMAPP), and is available via select online and retail stores from June. Now, you'll be able to quickly disinfect your smartphone, earbuds, and glasses, in just 10 minutes, wherever you are," it added. News of the charger first emerged last week from Samsung Thailand, according to The Verge. Samsung further stated that "The UV Sterilizer effectively kills up to 99% of bacteria and germs, including E. coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Candida albicans, according to tests done by two independent test and certification institutes, Intertek and SGS." The UV Sterilizer features dual UV lights that sterilize both the top and bottom surface of items that are placed inside. Also, the device automatically turns off after 10 minutes and can "wirelessly charge your device" at the same time.