Top aide of Kanpur encounter accused Vikas Dubey killed

DH Web Desk
  • Jul 08 2020, 16:37 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 17:17 ist
The main accused of Kanpur encounter Amar Dubey, close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, was shot dead in an encounter on July 08, informed the Additional Director General of Police ( Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar. “The main accused (of Kanpur encounter) Amar Dubey (close aide of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey) was shot dead in an encounter with Special Task Force (STF) and local Police today in Hamirpur. The sacrifice of our jawans will not go in vain. Others will also be arrested soon,” said Prashant Kumar to ANI. 

 

 

 

