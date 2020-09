Kuldeep Handoo first Dronacharya Awardee from J&K 2020-09-10 Kuldeep Handoo, a Wushu coach was conferred with the esteemed Dronacharya Award on August 29. He is the first person from the valley to receive the coveted award. 11-time national champion Kuldeep Handoo, has trained several Asiad and World Championship medallists in his career. Speaking to ANI, he said, “I was born in Srinagar. After our migration to Jammu in 1990, my parents went through financial difficulties. Initially, I learnt taekwondo and then switched to Wushu.”