Explained | What's at stake at the WTO's next meeting in Abu Dhabi

Environmentalists say knocking out billions of dollars in subsidies that promote unsustainable fishing is the single most important thing states can do to help reverse declining stocks. Countries clinched a deal at the last ministerial meeting in Geneva in 2022 on banning some subsidies including for illegal fishing and high seas stocks.

But negotiators arguably left the most thorny issues on subsidies - those that contribute to overcapacity and overfishing - unresolved.

One outstanding challenge is to determine exactly who is bound by toughest rules as part of a two-tier system. Many, like India, are lobbying for carve-outs using WTO rules that allow special treatment for developing members. Another outstanding question is whether China, the world's biggest subsidiser, will seek this treatment. More than 200 scientists have urged negotiators to complete the talks which began in the early 2000s. WTO officials hope the first part of the agreement will gain the approval of two-thirds of the WTO's 164 members and come into effect in Abu Dhabi. So far, over half have signed up.