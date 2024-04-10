Mexican news channel faces flak over airing man's testicles during solar eclipse broadcast

While people in North America and Mexico stood awestruck at the sight of total solar eclipse, a Mexican news channel faced flak for "accidentally airing a man's testicle" on the television. Yes, you read that right.

According to a report in India Today, Mexico's RCG Media 24/7 channel was telecasting viewer-submitted videos of the celestial phenomenon when the three anchors hosting the show accidently aired an explicit video. As the anchors continued speaking on air, one of the clips appeared on the screen showed a "man's testicles blocking out a source of light".

While a female anchor expressed dismay, her male colleague continued the broadcast. The male anchor, however, later went on to explain that the clip that had just played was one of the viewer submitted footage, while he admitted that it was his choice to include clips of eclipse from audiences. He added that such expectations lead to bizarre and embarrassing situations for broadcasters.