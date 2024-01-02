Militants abduct, kill 6 barbers from Punjab in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Peshawar: Unidentified militants shot and killed six barbers from Pakistan's Punjab province after abducting them from the restive northwest region, police said.

The incident took place in the Mir Ali area of the North Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The victims, who were from the Punjab province, ran barber shops in the local bazaar, police said, adding that they were abducted a day earlier and their bodies were recovered on Tuesday.

However, no one immediately claimed responsibility for the killings.

Police have launched a search to arrest the culprits who shot and killed the six barbers.

The latest incident from North Waziristan came after five labourers were killed in the same province by unidentified militants while they were in their tents.