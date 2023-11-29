JOIN US
Homeworld

News in Pics | November 29, 2023

Last Updated 29 November 2023, 01:48 IST

Former U.S. first ladies Michelle Obama, Melania Trump, Laura Bush and Hillary Clinton attend a tribute service for former first lady Rosalynn Carter at Glenn Memorial Church in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., November 28, 2023.

REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Released Palestinian prisoner Lamees Abu Arkoob is embraced by her father outside her house near Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, amid a hostages-prisoners swap deal between Hamas and Israel, November 29, 2023.

REUTERS/MUSSA ISSA QAWASMA
A customer checks out a product at the Second Chance Store, a new shop selling returned and refurbished products from Amazon's Second Chance programmes in-person in central London, Britain November 28, 2023.

REUTERS/JOHN NGUYEN

(Published 29 November 2023, 01:48 IST)
