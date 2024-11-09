North Korea launches GPS interference: Report

<p>Seoul: North Korea staged GPS interference on Friday and Saturday, affecting the operations of ships and private aircraft, <em>Yonhap</em> news agency said on Saturday, citing South Korea's military.</p><p>South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) advised ships and aircraft operating in the West Sea area to be cautious of North Korea's GPS signal jamming, Yonhap said.</p>.South Korea says Seoul-Washington alliance will strike back if North Korea attempts nuclear attack.<p>The JCS urged North Korea to immediately halt the latest provocation and warned it will be held accountable for its actions, Yonhap added.</p><p>GPS stands for Global Positioning System, a network of satellites and receivers used for navigation.</p>