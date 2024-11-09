Home
North Korea launches GPS interference: Report

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) advised ships and aircraft operating in the West Sea area to be cautious of North Korea's GPS signal jamming, Yonhap said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 04:12 IST

Published 09 November 2024, 04:12 IST
