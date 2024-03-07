Pakistan gets first Sikh minister in Punjab province

Lahore: Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, a three-term legislator, was on Thursday sworn in as a provincial minister, making him the first Sikh to occupy such a position in post-partition Punjab.

Arora has been allotted the portfolio of minorities of Punjab province in Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s cabinet, a report in Dawn.com said.

Belonging to the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif-led Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, Arora has returned to the Lahore provincial assembly for the third term after winning the February 8 polls.