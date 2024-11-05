Paramilitary soldier killed in attack in northwest Pakistan

<p>Peshawar: A security personnel of Pakistan's Frontier Constabulary was killed while three others were injured on Tuesday when terrorists ambushed the paramilitary squad in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.</p>.<p>The attack took place near the Sago area in the Darazinda tehsil of the Dera Ismail Khan district, according to the police.</p>.<p>The Frontier Constabulary (FC) squad was on its way to join a new posting at the Darazinda FC Fort.</p>.Guesthouse of former Pakistan senator blown-up by suspected militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.<p>One FC personnel was killed and three others were injured in the gunfight. The soldiers remained engaged in a prolonged firefight with the terrorists, police said.</p>.<p>Police and security personnel rushed to the scene to control the situation.</p>