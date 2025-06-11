<p>Donald Trump on Wednesday responded to Elon Musk expressing regret about some of his social media posts about the US president, saying in an interview with the <em>New York Post</em> that he thought it was very nice that Musk did that.</p><p>Musk earlier said he regretted some of the posts he made last week about Trump as they had gone "too far", the latest sign of a tentative reconciliation between the two men.</p> .<p>"I thought it was very nice that he did that,” the New York Post quoted Trump as saying. </p>