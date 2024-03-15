Two killed in latest Russian drone attack on Ukraine

Kyiv: Two people were killed after Russia unleashed its second overnight mass drone attack on Ukraine in two days, authorities in Ukraine said on Friday.

Kyiv's air force said all 27 Iranian-made drones had been shot down by air defences over seven regions across the country, including around the capital.

Two people were killed in the central Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia when a residential building was damaged in the strike, according to the regional governor.