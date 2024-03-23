UN chief Antonio Guterres to visit Gaza border in new plea for truce

A majority of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are sheltering around Rafah. Though conditions are worse in the north of the strip, the plight of civilians across the territory has deteriorated sharply as the conflict has ground on.

Guterres will visit Al Arish in Egypt's northern Sinai, where much of the international relief for Gaza is delivered and stockpiled, and the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing, one of the entry points for the aid.

He is expected to visit a hospital in Al Arish and meet UN humanitarian workers in Rafah.