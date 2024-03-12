Unauthorised boarding of vessel reported off Somalia

A British monitoring agency and maritime security firm Ambrey said on Tuesday that they had received reports that a vessel had been boarded off Somalia by multiple people who were now in control of it.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said the boarding incident happened 600 nautical miles east of Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

"Unauthorised persons now have control of the vessel," UKMTO said in a statement, adding that the people had boarded the vessel from one small and one large craft.