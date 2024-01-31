Walmart and Adidas cargo aboard, one ship's voyage to avoid the Red Sea

Even before the Houthi attacks, online fashion retailer ASOS had over the past year been sourcing more products from Britain and Morocco to cut transport times, the company said in response to questions about the impact of the delays. It said the hundreds of ASOS items coming from Asia on the Tanjong were unlikely to have included the most urgent 'trend' items.

Extended lead times could be factored into ASOS' purchasing decisions in the longer term, should the attacks persist, the company said.

As of Jan. 17, Maersk and other shipping lines had diverted at least 523 container ships from the Red Sea, ShipsGo data shows, while LSEG data shows a nearly 60 per cent drop in container traffic in the waterway. Delays extend to more seven weeks in some cases.

The fast-moving and low-margin apparel industry is particularly exposed to the Red Sea delays because spring collections need to be in warehouses this time of year, and summer garments should follow shortly.

Peter Sand, chief analyst at air and ocean freight rate benchmarking platform Xeneta, said apparel companies were increasingly moving time sensitive cargos like the spring fashion collection by air instead of ocean shipping to final destinations in response to the crisis.

In response to questions about the Tanjong and other ships, Maersk said it was "in close dialogue with its customers regarding the situation in the Red Sea."

Swedish fast-fashion retailer H&M, which shipped garments on the Tanjong, said it still didn't foresee any "significant disruptions" in its supply chain but was "following the situation closely." It has previously said it was increasing the role of nearshoring "to be closer to the customer." Adidas declined to comment.

50-day-delay

Docking in Norfolk, Virginia on Jan 19, the five-day delay to the Tanjong was relatively short. Some container ships, including Maersk's Londrina and San Clemente, started their voyages in November and are now not due to dock at their final destinations until mid-February, after delays of more than 50 days, ShipsGo data shows.

"Losses for retail will vary by sector," said Chris Rogers, who manages the Supply Chain Research team within S&P Global. He flagged spoilage of food as an issue, as well as seasonal products.

Lars Jensen, CEO of shipping industry consultancy Vespucci Maritime said Valentines Day shipments that arrive after Feb 14 would render "some merchandise next to worthless."

Jeans-maker Levi Strauss said last week in a conference call that its operations, commercial and financial teams are "working around the clock," and that it is seeing a 10 to 14 day increase in transit times. The company has rerouted some products to go through the U.S. West Coast into the East Coast.

"If the current crisis continues through the second half of the year, there is some risk to (costs)," Levi's CFO Harmit Singh said, although he added that roughly 70 per cent of Levi's ocean freight was under three-year contracts, with the rest under one-year contracts that shielded it from price hikes.

Container rates for key global trade routes soared in January, shipping industry officials and data firms say. Ocean freight rates are set to increase further in early February, according to data released last week by rate benchmarking platform Xeneta.

The biggest increase in average short-term rates is from the Far East into US East Coast, which by Feb. 2 will cost up to $6,119 per 40-foot equivalent unit (FEU), a measure for shipping containers, the Xeneta data showed. This is an increase of 146 per cent since mid December.

An industry source who declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue said it would take months to clean up after the Red Sea crisis is over, and predicted ripple effects including rising prices for air freight and rail.

The source said smaller retail and consumer goods companies were underestimating the impact of the Red Sea attacks, operating with a "wait-and-see" attitude, while only bigger companies coming up with contingency plans.

"Retailers will have to deploy tactical changes – such as earlier shipping or use of alternative routes like rail or trucking – if the disruptions continue until the middle of the year," said S&P Global's Rogers. "This is very much a matter of time."

A source at a company that imports ingredients and raw materials said "a multitude" of products had been affected but that overall disruptions to the company had so far been limited.

Array of goods

As well as sportswear and clothes, the Tanjong carried tools for Black & Decker along with baby bottles and Egyptian cotton sheets. Cargo on the three other ships, the Basle Express, the APL Le Havre and the MOL Courage, which all faced delays of just under a week, included LG fridges, Givaudan fragrances, Estee Lauder cosmetics.

Estee Lauder, LG and Black & Decker did not respond to requests for comment.

Estee Lauder was shipping cosmetics, components, packaging and bottles according to the data, while Korean manufacturer Hyundai Electric was importing transformers, and Samsung was moving fridge parts. Hyundai Electric and Samsung did not respond to requests for comment.

Procter & Gamble had cargo on the ships included the raw material sodium polyacrylate, plastic tubes - and Braun shaving products. P&G declined to comment.

Givaudan, the world's biggest fragrances and flavours company that sells raw materials to every large food and consumer goods maker in the world, loaded nearly 28,000 kilos of product onto the APL Le Havre. The ship docked on the US East Coast on Dec. 15 after its own delayed journey around Africa, according to data from ShipsGo and ImportYeti.

Givaudan said potential supply chain disruptions were "a concern," but that it had business continuity plans for its global operations. It did not directly address the impact of the Red Sea attacks on its business.