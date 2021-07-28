No fresh Covid-19 case in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not record any new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Wednesday.

The Covid-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 7,530.

The union territory now has 12 active Covid-19 cases of which 11 are in the South Andaman district and one in the North and Middle Andaman district. The Nicobar district is now Covid-19 free as it has no active case, he said. Two more persons recuperated from Covid-19 during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,389, he said.

The Covid-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no fresh death due to the contagion was reported in the last 24 hours. The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far tested 4,36,240 samples for Covid-19, and the positivity rate stands at 1.73 per cent, the health department official said.

A total of 2,84,771 people have been inoculated so far, of which 1,93,215 have been administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 91,556 have received both doses, he said, adding that the total population of the union territory is around 4 lakh.