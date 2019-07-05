Budget 2019: Custom duty on gold increased

JUST IN
Budget 2019: Aadhaar Card to NRIs with Indian passport Budget 2019: Key takeaways from FM's Budget speech PPP to be unleashed to develop rail infrastructure: FM Programmes will be accelerated, red tape reduced: FM 'Need structural reforms to reach $5 trillion economy' Budget 2019 Live Updates: Gold to get expensive, no relief in income tax FinMin ditches briefcase, carries 'bahi khata' instead

Budget 2019: Custom duty on gold increased

Cess on petrol, diesel hiked by Re 1 per litre

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 05 2019, 13:15pm ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2019, 13:42pm ist
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during the presentation of Union Budget. Photo credit: PTI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday raised cess on petrol and diesel by Re 1 per litre, while customs duty on gold was also increased to 12.5 per cent from existing 10 per cent.

Presenting the first Budget of the Modi government in its second term, Sitharaman said surcharges on individuals having taxable income of Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore; and Rs 5 crore and more have been raised.

She also said there will be no merchant discount rate (MDR) charges on digital transaction made at big establishments having an annual turnover of more than Rs 50 crore.

The finance minister also announced TDS (tax deducted at source) of 2 per cent on cash withdrawal of more than Rs 1 crore from a bank account.

She said the faceless assessment of tax returns in electronic mode is being launched this year in a phased manner. 

Union Budget 2019 - Get live news updates, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Income Tax | Click here to compute your tax outgo with our Income Tax Calculator

Click here for full coverage of   Modi 2.0's first Budget

Budget 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman
Narendra Modi
Finance
Gold
Comments (+)
 