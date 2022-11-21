FM Nirmala Sitharaman begins pre-Budget consultations

FM Nirmala Sitharaman kicks off pre-Budget consultations

The participants gave suggestions on 2023-24 Budget, which will be presented by Sitharaman in Parliament on February 1

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 21 2022, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 21 2022, 15:27 ist
Union FM Nirmala Sitharaman at the pre-Budgt consultation meeting in New Delhi on Monday. Photo Credit: Twitter / @FinMinIndia.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday kicked off pre-Budget consultations, holding meetings with industry chamber heads and infrastructure experts about their expectations from the upcoming Budget.

The meetings were held virtually and Union Ministers Of State For Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, and other senior officials also attended the meeting.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman chairs her 1st #PreBudget2023 consultation with the first group of captains from Industry & experts of #Infrastructure and #ClimateChange, in New Delhi, today," the Ministry of Finance said in a tweet.

"The 2nd #PreBudget2023 meeting is being attended by MoS Finance Shri @mppchaudhary and Dr @DrBhagwatKarad ; Finance Secretary Dr T.V. Somanathan; Secretaries of DEA, @SecyDIPAM, DoR, @DFS_India, CEA Dr Anantha Nageswaran & Senior Economic Advisor @FinMinIndia," it added.

The participants gave suggestions on the 2023-24 Budget, which will be presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister on February 1. 

