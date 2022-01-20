India’s agri exports to be highest ever at $50 billion

India’s agriculture exports set to touch highest ever level of $50 billion

Export of marine products is likely to cross $8 billion for the first time, the highest ever in history

Annapurna Singh
Annapurna Singh, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 20 2022, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2022, 21:05 ist

India’s agriculture exports are likely to cross $50 billion for the first time, which is the highest ever in history.

Our rice exports are likely to touch 21-22 million MT this year, which is around half of the world export market (48%), the commerce ministry data showed.

Exports of non-basmati rice have increased by over 46% during the year. Export of sugar has increased by 62% and the export of other cereals has increased by 79%. An increase in exports of these products has benefitted farmers in states like Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra.

Export of marine products is likely to cross $8 billion for the first time, the highest ever in history, which has benefitted farmers in the coastal states of West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Spices exports are also likely to touch record levels of around $4.8 billion.

Despite facing tremendous supply-side issues, coffee exports have registered a healthy growth of around 35%, which has improved realisations for coffee growers in Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

In order to ensure that the farmers benefit from exports, the Department of Commerce has made special efforts to provide export market linkage directly to farmers. A Farmer Connect Portal has been set up for providing a platform for farmers, FPOs/FPCs, cooperatives to interact with exporters.

This approach has resulted in agriculture exports taking place from hitherto unexplored areas. Exports have taken place from clusters like Varanasi (fresh vegetables, mangoes), Ananthpur (banana), Nagpur (orange), Lucknow (mango), Theni (banana), Solapur (pomegranate).

