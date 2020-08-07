Amazon Prime Day 2020: Top deals on Samsung, LG, Sony, Mi, OnePlus smart TVs and more

Amazon's two-day Prime Day Sale is about to end later tonight and the company is offering up to 60% off on branded smart TVs including Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and more, in addition to No Charge Easy Monthly Installments (NCEMI) starting at Rs 799/month and lucrative exchange deals.

Here are some of the best smart TV deals on Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale:

Samsung's The Serif series 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV QA43LS01TAKXXL (2020) model:

It can be bought for Rs 69,999 against MRP Rs 94,900. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,000 extra off through the exchange deal.

Samsung's new smart TV comes with 4K Ultra HD (3840X2160), Refresh Rate: 60 hertz, Connectivity: 4 HDMI ports to connect set-top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, sound: 40 Watts Output with Dolby Digital Plus and 4 Ch, smart TV features: Voice Assistants (Amazon Alexa built-in), SmartThings App, Personal Computer, Home Cloud, Live Cast, Screen Share, Music System and Display: LED Panel, Quantum HDR, Supreme UHD Dimming and 100% color volume.

There is also a 49-inch variant (QA49LS01TAKXXL) of The Serif series and it can be bought for Rs 89,999 against MRP Rs 1,29,900. It has similar Rs 8,000 extra off for trade-in with old TV

Amazon Prime consumers can claim up to 10% additional discounts through HDFC bank cards.

Must read | The Serif TV: Everything you need to know about Samsung's new smart TV

OnePlus 55-inch Q1 Pro 4K Certified Android QLED TV 55Q1IN Pro (Black)

It can be bought for Rs 74,899 against MRP Rs 99,900. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,000 extra off through the exchange deal.

OnePlus Q1 series comes with 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), motion rate 480 Hertz, speaker type: 2.1 CH, connectivity: 4 HDMI ports (HDMI 2 supports ARC) to connect set-top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 3 USB port to connect hard drives and other USB devices, sound: 50 Watts Output, Alluring sound, Dolby Atmos, Full range 4 Speaker, 2 Tweeter, 2 Sub-woofer, display: QLED 120% NTSC, bezel-Less Design, Support HDR10, HDR10+，HLG decode, Dolby vision certification, smart TV features: Built-In Wifi, One-Click Amazon Prime Video Button Remote, Android TV, Google assistant, Oxygen OS with Android Pie (9), RAM 3 GB, 16 GB Storage, CPU: A53*4, OnePlus PQ Engine Gamma Color Magic, Chromecast Built-in, OxygenPlay VOD selection, screen-casting, OnePlus Connect Mobile Sync and control, Bluetooth Stereo mode and File browser(local media player).

Amazon is also selling a generic OnePlus Q1 model for Rs 59,899 with a similar exchange offer.

Sony Bravia 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV KD-43X7002G (Black) 2019 model:

It can be bought for Rs 54,900 against MRP Rs 72,000. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,000 extra off through the exchange deal.

Sony smart TV comes with 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), refresh rate: 50 hertz, connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu Ray players, 3 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, sound: 20 Watts output, smart TV features: Access YouTube instantly with one click, USB Tethering: Seamlessly connect to the Internet with mobile data, display: 4K HDR, 4K X-Reality Pro, Slice of Living Design, Triluminous maps a wider palette than most other TVs, reproducing every shade and hue, and Smart Plug & Play: Easily connect & view photos, music & videos from mobile phone or USB device.

LG 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 50UM7290PTD (Ceramic BK + Dark Steel Silver) 2019 model:

It can be bought for Rs 42,990 against MRP Rs 66, 990. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,000 extra off through the exchange deal.

The LG smart TV features 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), refresh rate: 50 hertz, connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, sound: 20 Watts out, display: Active HDR, HDR dynamic tone mapping, and DTS virtual: X.

There is also a 55-inch version of the aforementioned model. It costs 52,990 and comes with a similar exchange offer.

OnePlus Y Series 43-inch Full HD LED Smart Android TV 43Y1 (Black) 2020 model:

It can be bought for Rs 22,999. OnePlus Y TV series comes with Full HD (1920x1080), refresh rate: 60 hertz, connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, sound: 20 Watts output with Dolby Audio, smart TV features: Android TV 9.0, OnePlus Connect, Google Assistant, Play Store, Chromecast, Shared Album, supported apps: Netflix, YouTube, Prime video, Content Calendar, and OxygenPlay, display: LED Panel, noise reduction, colour space mapping, Dynamic Contrast, Anti-Aliasing, DCI-P3 93% colour gamut, Gamma Engine, design: bezel-less and screen-to-body Ratio- 88.5%.

There is also 32-inch OnePlus Y smart TV model for Rs 12,999 on Amazon with similar exchange offer. However, the U1 series is currently unavailable.

TCL 65-inch AI 4K UHD Certified Android Smart LED TV 65P8 (Black) 2019 model:

It can be bought for Rs 56,428 against MRP Rs 1,09,990. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,000 extra off through the exchange deal.

TCL smart TV features 4K Ultra HD (3860 x 2160) resolution, refresh rate: 60 hertz, connectivity : 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blue Ray players, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, sound: 20 Watts output, smart TV features: 4K Android TV + HDR, AI-Google Assistant, Google Cast + T-cast, Bluetooth, Android 9.0, display: A+ Grade Panel, UHD, HDR 10 and micro dimming capability.

Amazon is also offering the same TCL TVs in two sizes-- 43-inch and 55-inch-- for Rs 23,999 and Rs 36,310, respectively with similar exchange deals.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Android LED TV (Black)

It can be bought for Rs 29,999 against MRP Rs 34,999. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 8,000 off through the exchange deal.

The new Xiaomi smart Mi TV features 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160), refresh rate: 60 hertz, connectivity: 3 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu Ray players gaming console, 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, sound: 20 Watts Output | Dolby+ DTS-HD, viewing Angle：178-degree, smart TV features: Built-In Wi-Fi, PatchWall, Netflix | Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more, Android TV 9.0, Google Assistant, Data Saver, Display: LED Panel and 4K HDR 10-bit display.

Amazon also has the same model in two screen sizes--55-inch and 60-inch-- for Rs 34,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively with similar exchange offers.

Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV UA32TE40AAKXXL (Titan Gray) 2020 model:

It can be bought for Rs 15,999 against MRP Rs 20,900. Also, Amazon is offering up to Rs 5,330 extra off through the exchange deal.

Samsung smart TV features HD Ready (1366x768), refresh rate: 60 hertz, connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blu Ray players, gaming console, 1 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, sound: 20 Watts out with Dolby Digital Plus, smart TV features: in-built Amazon Alexa Voice Assistants, SmartThings App, Personal Computer, Home Cloud, Live Cast, Screen Share, Music System, display: LED Panel, Mega Contrast, PurColor, and HD Picture quality.

Vu 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready UltraAndroid LED TV 32GA (Black)

It can be bought for Rs 12,999 against MRP Rs 17,000. Also, Amazon is offering up Rs 4,680 extra off through the exchange deal.

The Vu smart TV comes with HD Ready (1366x768), refresh Rate: 60 hertz, connectivity: 2 HDMI ports to connect a set-top box, Blue Ray players, gaming console | 2 USB ports to connect hard drives and other USB devices, sound: 20 Watts output with Dolby Audio and DTS Studio Sound, smart TV features: Official Android Pie 9.0, Google play store, Google Eco-system (Movie, TV, Music, Games), Google Games, Chromecast built-in, Bluetooth 5.0 and Display: A+ Grade LED Panel, high rightness Panel, adaptive contrast | MPEG noise reduction and PC & Game modes.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cyber security, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.