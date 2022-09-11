Gadgets Weekly: Dizo Watch R Talk, Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE PC and more

Technology companies such as Apple, Samsung, Realme's Dizo and Xiaomi among others launched a new line of smartphones, smartwatches, smart TV, earphones, related accessories, and more this week (September 5-11).

Realme's Dizo Watch R Talk

It flaunts a 1.3-inch AMOLED display with 360x360p resolution, 392 PPI pixel density, and offers a peak brightness of 500 nits. It supports the Smart Always on Display feature which can be customized, to turn it off after 5, 10, 15 and 20 minutes.

The new Watch sports a premium metal frame along with a tempered glass of 7H hardness, and a stainless steel buckle with the silicon wrist strap that promises to provide a comfortable and skin-friendly touch on the user’s wrist.

The company is offering 150 watch faces along with a personalisation option and it supports more than 110 sports modes, which include standard activities such as running, badminton as well as outdoor trekking, and swimming too. It should be noted that the device comes with IP68 certification and can sustain water pressure for close to 1.5 metres (around five feet) for up to 30 minutes.



It can track steps, exercise duration and calories burnt during your exercise sessions and on a daily, weekly and monthly basis as well. It also supports digital voice assistants and users can make or answer calls on the watch, provided it is paired with the phone.

It supports 24x7 real-time heart rate monitoring, SpO2, sleep tracker, menstrual period tracker for females, water drink reminder, sedentary reminder, and more.

The DIZO Watch R Talk comes with a 300mAh battery that offers up to 10 days of battery life without the calling feature and can last up to 5 days with a calling feature, thanks to a single chipset solution.

With DIZO App, users can then track running route using the In-app GPS on the smartphone and the exercise summary report can also be shared directly on social media with just a few clicks. It comes in two colours glossy black and sleek silver for Rs 4,999. But, it can be bought for as low as Rs 3,799 for a limited time on Flipkart.

The company also launched a low-end model Dizo Watch D Talk. It features a 1.8-inch display with 550nits high brightness and 240x286p resolution for better visibility.



The company is offering the device three colour variants -classic black, light green, and silver grey. Further, the metal frame and 2.5D glass ensure, that the smartwatch is sturdy and yet comfortable to wear because of the soft and skin-friendly silicone and the Watch comes with an IP68 rating too.

With the Dizo Watch D Talk, users can make or answer a phone call, or, reject and mute incoming calls, and users have the option to even listen to music on the smartwatch along with setting alarm, vibration, and silent mode for the calls. The watch also comes with a speaker installed on the side.

It supports more than 150 watch faces with topical watch dials, 120 plus Sports mode, the entire DIZO Health Suite and other smart features like built-in games, tracking running route, social media instant sharing, camera control, music control, sedentary reminders, water intake reminders and much more. It comes with a battery size of 260mAh that can stay up to 7 days with typical use without calling and up to 2 days with the calling feature. It costs Rs 3,999 and can be bought for as low as Rs 2,799 for a limited time on Flipkart.

Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE

It sports a 17.3-inch QHD panel, supports high 240Hz refresh rates, and response times of just 3ms. It has an aluminum lid with a new covert design. Inside, along with the use of liquid metal on both CPU and GPU, SCAR SE comes with a new Vapor Chamber that replaces the heat pipes to improve heat dissipation as it covers up to 48.8 per cent of the motherboard area. This ultra-high performance thermal interface material can keep these components up to 15°C cooler than traditional thermal pastes

The ROG Strix Scar 17 SE is powered by an Intel Core i9-12950HX processor, paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3080 Ti Laptop GPU with up to an incredible 175W max TGP. The device comes with PCIe Gen4x4 solid-state storage.



It has Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers to create an authentic sound stage for the games. Two tweeters and two woofers powered by Smart Amp offer richer sound with 2.8x more volume, 3x more powerful bass, and up to 3x the dynamic range of alternatives.

Its keyboard switches are rated to last over 20 million presses. The WASD keys can rest easily, durable enough to stand the test of time. Per-key RGB lighting allows for unlimited flexibility via Aura Sync, including game-specific lighting layouts. It costs Rs 3, 59,990.

Samsung The Wall All-in-one

It comes in two sizes—110 inches and 146 inches. They feature Black Seal Technology that blankets the screen with perfect uniformity, creating a seamless canvas for enhanced depth levels that delivers sharp contrast and immaculate details. Ultra Chroma technology produces visuals with brighter colours and gives the viewer a real-life experience.



Besides the improvement to the picture quality, the next generation of The Wall has been upgraded to offer a smooth installation process. Packed into one single unit, The Wall All-in-One has a built-in control box, wall brackets, speakers and deco bezels, making it a hassle-free experience without any additional purchases or components. The entire installation process can be completed in just two hours by two people, unlike conventional LED screens. The Wall All-in-One will start at a price of Rs 90 lakh.

Samsung Flip Pro

It also comes in two sizes – 75-inch and 85-inch. Designed specifically for educators, Flip Pro is armed with versatile connectivity, intelligent software, and intuitive features to help them impart education with better visuals to make it interesting for students and retain them longer.



The new Flip Pro supports an innovative pen and brush mode that delivers a real-world writing experience while allowing flexible erasing with a swipe of the finger or palm. The quick tool and palette menu ensure creativity flows and the toggle button easily enables a new note layer UI. The new Flip Pro also allows users to display information on a larger screen easily by providing multiple connectivity options, including USB, HDMI, DP, and OPS slots.

The Flip Pro also enhances connectivity with 3-in-1 USB C Connectivity that enables screen mirroring, touch control and external device charging (max. 65W). User has to simply connect to the USB Type-C port that allows them to deliver interactive and engaging lessons without any hassle. The Flip Pro will start at a price of Rs 5 lakh.

Portronics Harmonics Z2

It boasts Auto ENC support to reduce the background environmental noise for disturbance-free calls and entertainment. Each earbud features a large 12mm driver and promises to deliver crisp and rich sound with deep thumping bass for an immersive HD audio experience.



With a 250mAh battery, it can deliver up to 30 hours of listening time. Harmonics Z2 is crafted using soft tensile-strengthened silicone for daily use. The metal earbuds are also designed with a custom fit and soft skin-friendly ear tips for superior comfort. The buds also sport a magnetic latch offering a no-slip fit around the neck, which helps keep the wires away from tangling and also prevents the neckband from falling off the shoulders when not in use. It comes in four colours--black, blue, red, and yellow -- for Rs 799.

Daiwa 4K UHD smart TV

Daiwa, earlier in the week, launched new 65-inch 4K smart TV. It sports a premium bezel-less display and a slim body frame. The TV is supported by the ADS panel, which promises to offer improved color reproduction, high colour accuracy and a wide viewing angle.

The 4K Cinema Smart TV supports 4K upscaling and Quantum Luminit+ Technology with 1.07 billion colours and is calibrated to D6500 Color Temperature (in the cinema mode), allowing users to enjoy a cinema-like viewing experience. With its 20W Surround Sound Box speakers and Dolby Audio sound technology, the Daiwa 4K UHD TV promised to deliver an immersive sound experience and superior picture quality.



Furthermore, the Smart TV supports multi-HDR formats, including HDR10 and HLG (Hybrid Log-Gamma). While HDR10 optimizes each scene to deliver detailed images with rich colours, HLG provides an extended colour gamut, enhanced brightness, contrast, and an excellent viewing experience. It further supports MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) 4K at 60Hz ensuring the detailing of fast-moving scenes with clarity. As a result, watching action movies and sports become exciting on this Smart TV. The Smart TV also has ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), which reduces input lag for a fluid gaming experience for gamers.

It is powered by a 1.1GHz ARM CA55 quad-core processor, the 4K UHD Smart TV runs on a fast, simple and user-friendly LG's WebOS supported by RAM of 1.5 GB, including internal storage of 8 GB. It supports Dual-Band Wi-Fi for high-speed connectivity, Miracast, and two-Way Bluetooth 5.0. The Smart TV comes with a Magic Remote featuring Universal Control of all the connected devices such as set-top box, soundbars, etc., Voice command, dedicated hotkeys for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and the click wheel. The Magic Remote also works as an air mouse for quick and smooth navigation. It costs Rs 56,999.

Lava Probuds N11

The new Probuds N11 comes with 12 mm dynamic drivers to deliver powerful sound along with thumping bass. It supports the latest Bluetooth v5.2, offering seamless instant connectivity.



The earbuds comes with IPX6 water-resistant technology and which means, they can sustain sweating during heavy workouts and also, they are splash resistant.

The Probuds N11 comes with industry-first Dual Hallswitch function- Dash Switch, Turbo latency, and Pro Game mode, Environment Noise cancellation, King-size battery capacity of 280mAh giving you up to 42 Hours playtime and a quick charge time of 10 minutes that gives a playback time of upto 13 hours. It costs Rs 1,499. The company is providing an introductory offers from September 10 onwards and consumers can grab Probuds N11 for Rs 11 at 11:00 am for a limited time on Amazon till September 12, 2022.

Xiaomi Grooming Kit

Xiaomi Grooming Kit Pro comes equipped with multiple heads that help achieve a full body grooming experience effortlessly. With self-sharpening stainless-steel blades, 40-length settings, and 0.5 trimming precision, it ensures accurate and perfectly even cuts.



It also comes with a full washable body protected by an IPX7 rating making it water-resistant and safe for use in all conditions.

It can offer close to 90 minutes of run time with 2 hours for a full charge. It comes with an LED display for battery life indication that lets the user know how much charge is on the trimmer. The Universal Type - C charger allows the consumers to quickly charge their trimmer just like a smartphone. It costs 2,499.

Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz Watch

It boasts Tru SyncTM technology for advanced Bluetooth calling. With the latest technology, Noise aims to provide consumers with a quick and hassle-free one-step connection experience with an improved Bluetooth calling range of 18m, significantly higher than the range available in other products in the market.

The Bluetooth 5.3 supports a fast and stable connection and enables Bluetooth calling with its in-built speaker and microphone. It also allows users to access favourite contacts and dial from recent call logs.



It comes with Noise Health Suite and offers tracking of SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleeping and breathing patterns, and activity levels. It also comes with female health indicators and offers 100 sports modes. Other intelligent features include remote music control, screen brightness control, find my phone facility, weather forecast, call mute, hand wash & drink water reminders, vibration control, idle and DND alert. It features a 1.69-inch TFT display and supports 150 plus cloud-based watch faces. It is available in five colour options: Mist Grey, Jet Black, Olive Green, Rose Pink and Midnight Blue-- for Rs 1,999.

Apple iPhone 14, 14 Pro series

Apple earlier in the week unveiled four new mobiles and as rumoured, it has ditched the mini version for the larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus. The other three are-- iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

The regular iPhone 14 and 14 Plus retain the design language of the predecessor and even the A15 Bionic, but with a 5-core GPU, 6-core CPU, and 16-core Neural Engine seen in the iPhone 13 Pro series. The regular iPhone 13 model had 4-core GPU, 6-core CPU and 16-core Neural Engine.

Improvements include new dual 12MP cameras— wide-angle (f/1.5) + ultra-wide-angle sensor (f/2.4) and with the help of Photonic Engine, the primary camera promise to deliver exceptional photo quality in all light conditions.



They feature Super Retina XDR OLED display, True Tone technology with Ceramic Shield and the case is made of aerospace-grade aluminium. They can support up to 1,200 nits brightness They also come with an IP68 rating.

On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Pro features a surgery-grade stainless steel body and an all-new Dynamic Island display language. The notch size has greatly reduced to a small pill-like shape. And, Apple has done excellent use of software optimization to create a creative animation effect.

Whenever the iPhone 14 Pro series owner gets a call or charges an AirPods or gets any notification, the screen around the pill notch dynamically expands to offer a visually appealing user interface. Also, they support Always-on-display, a first for an iPhone. Of course, they support dynamically variable 1Hz-120Hz refresh rates and also 2,000 nits peak brightness, true tone technology.



And, inside the iPhone 14 Pro is powered by a powerful A16 Bionic silicon. It has 6-core CPU with two performance core and four efficiency cores backed by 5-core GPIU and 16-core Neural Engine. In total, the chipset houses a whopping 16 billion transistors, capable of carrying out 17 trillion operations to ensure smooth and faster response not just in terms sheer performance but also camera photo processing within the phone compared to other competitors in the industry.

Also, the new iPhone 14 Pro models come with enhanced camera hardware— 48MP (f/1.78) main wide-angle camera backed by 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor and 12MP(f2.8) telephoto lens with adaptive True Tone LED flash.

Depending on the storage model, Apple iPhone 14 series price ranges between Rs 79,900 and Rs 1,89,900.

Apple Watch Series 8, Watch Ultra, and Watch SE

The new Watch SE (2nd Gen) features a bigger display with thin bezels and supports 1,000 nits brightness. It is protected with the Ion-X front class. Inside, it houses top-of-the-line S8 SiP (System-in-Package) same as in all newly launched Series 8 and Watch Ultra.

It also comes with high/low heart rate notifications, cardio fitness notifications, irregular heart rate rhythm notifications, menstrual cycle tracking, crash detection in addition to regular fall detection.



The Watch Series 8 sports an edge-to-edge screen, support the Always-on-Display feature, 1,000 nits brightness, water resistance up to 50 metres depth and IP6X dust resistant certification. It comes in aluminium and stainless cases in two sizes— 41mm and 45mm. It offers 18 hours of battery life under normal usage. With low battery mode, it can last for 36 hours.

On the other hand, Watch Ultra is most advanced and toughest Watch from the house Apple. It is an all-weather smartwatch with military-grade MIL-STD 810H tested to work in extreme weather conditions and also sustain water pressure up to 100 metres, and even comes with EN13319 certification, a depth gauge with a water temperature sensor.

It has a massive display with 2,000 nits brightness and comes in a 49mm case made of titanium. On the front, it has a flat sapphire crystal display with edge protection. It also features IP6X dust-resistant certifications and users can customise the action button, which is found beside the Digital Crown.

Another notable aspect of the Watch Ultra is the long battery life; it can last for up to 36 hours with a single charge and with low power mode, it can go for 60 hours. Also, it supports night mode which keeps the display lit supported by select watch faces but uses less power.

And, there is a Siren mode, which can blast audio with 80db loudness, which can be heard up to 180 metres away for emergency SOS to call help from nearby trekkers or medical unit members.

The rest of the features include the new temperature sensor, ovulation estimation and regular things such as SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation) monitor, ECG (electrocardiogram), noise monitoring backtrack, high/low heart rate notifications, cardio fitness notification, irregular heart rate rhythm notification, menstrual cycle tracking, crash detection and fall detection, remains same for the Watch Series 8 and Watch Ultra.

Apple's latest Watches' prices start at Rs 29,900 in India.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen)

The new AirPods Pro comes with refreshed charging case design and includes a lanyard loop. The earbuds, the case, and the retail box are produced with an eco-friendly manufacturing process and even the materials are responsibly sourced.

The AirPods Pro features a new-generation H2 processor, which promises to deliver an exceptional acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise compared to the previous generation AirPods Pro. With a new low-distortion audio driver and custom amplifier, AirPods Pro can ensure to offer richer bass and crystal-clear sound across a wider range of frequencies. For the first time, Apple will also offer a new extra small ear tip is included so even more people can have a better user experience on AirPods Pro.

And, the new AirPods Pro promises to deliver close to six hours of listening time with ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) on, that’s one and half hours of additional listening time compared to the first iteration. And, the charging case can recharge the AirPods Pro four more times, which means, the latter can last for 30 hours. It costs Rs 26,900.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.