Gadgets Weekly: New Michael Kors, Garmin smartwatches and more

Popular technology firms such as Garmin, Vivo, Zoook, and Michael Kors launched new smartphone, and accessories such as smartwatches, and wireless speaker this week (December 27-January 2).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Michael Kors Access smartwatches

Luxury brand Michael Kors launched a new line of Access smartwatch series. They come with a touchscreen and are compatible with both iOS and Android phones.

They run Google's Android Wear 2.0 and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor. They connect via Bluetooth technology and with the Google Fit app, users can track several sports activities, view calories burned, steps walked and distance traveled.

Android Wear 2.0 offers customizable dials, user-friendly notifications, and messaging, downloadable third-party apps, and invoke Google Assistant right on the wrist to get a task done.



Michael Kors Access Smartwatches. Credit: Michael Kors



Depending on the type of models, the price ranges between 25,995 and Rs 32,495. They are available on Amazon, Shoppers Stop, and other select retailers worldwide.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element

US-based Garmin, earlier in the week launched the new Vivoactive 3 Element smartwatch. It features a 1.2-inch display (120x120p) with a circular dial design and comes with a 5 ATM rating (can survive up to 50 meters depth in water). The case is made of fiber-reinforced polymer and stainless steel, whereas the strap is made of silicone.

It features GPS, Bluetooth, can track more than 15 sports activities, VO2 max, stress levels, heart rate monitoring, GPS Navigation, and more. It promises to offer up to seven days ifo battery life n smartwatch mode and up to 11 hours in GPS mode.



Garmin Vivoactive 3 Element. Credit: Garmin



The new Vivoactive 3 Element costs Rs 15,990 on Amazon, Tata CLiQ and Thegarminstore e-commerce sites.

Zoook Tornado 101

The new Tornado 101 tower speaker comes with 4-inch satellites and a 5.25-inch woofer to deliver astonishingly extra bass to produce really good crisp music. It supports USB, AUX, and Line-In connectivity.

Tornado lets you stream music directly from a mobile device and there’s also an in-built radio function, with which one can tune in to all FM and other channels.



Zoook Tornado 101. Credit: Zoook



It also supports a wired karaoke function, with which one can connect a microphone for the perfect karaoke session. There is volume and dedicated bass control knobs on the front panel, along with remote control access to add to the comfort. The smooth rotary volume knob is designed with blue LED lights. It is available on both e-commerce sites and retail stores for Rs 3,999.

Vivo Y20A



Vivo Y20A. Credit: Vivo India



Vivo sports a 6.51-inch (1600 x 720p) HD+ 20:9 LCD screen, and comes with Snapdragon 439 octa-core processor, Adreno 505 GPU, Android 10-based Funtouch OS, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage(expandabel), dual-SIM slots, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, triple-camera module 13MP rear camera ( with f/2.2, PDAF)+ 2MP depth sensor + 2MP 4cm macro (with f/2.4) and 8MP front snapper with f/1.8 aperture and a massive 5,000mAh battery. It costs Rs 11,490.

