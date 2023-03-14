Google brings 5G support to Pixel phones with March 2023 update in India

In 2022, Google launched the Pixel 6a in August and the premium Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in November in India. Though they have the best camera hardware in the industry, they lacked 5G support for the last several months.

While iPhones and other Android phones received the required firmware to enable 5G connectivity, Pixel phone owners had been sulking and questioning Google on social media platforms, on why the company is taking too long to release the update.

Well, the prayers have been answered now, as Google has begun to roll out a much-awaited March 2023 update with 5G support to Pixel 6a, 7, and 7 pro and a lot of new features for older Pixel phones.

Here's how to install the update on your Pixel phone

Step 1: Open the device's Settings app

Step 2: Scroll down to the bottom, tap System, and then System update

Here are key features coming to Pixel phones:

Faster Night Sight feature: Google is bringing the enhanced low-light photography update to Pixel 6 and 6 Pro series. With the new algorithm, which can only be supported by Tensor, Pixel phones will be able to process the photos captured in the night and low light conditions faster than ever before. Pixel 7 and 7 Pro already have this feature.

Direct My Call: This feature offers a direct text interface menu to navigate through customer care calls. This will avoid the annoying voice-based waiting system, which also requires pressing multiple numbers on the dial pad to finally talk to the customer care executive. However, this will be limited to select countries including the US.

Health Connect: The new March update brings Health Connect, a new core feature for Pixel phones, and with this, users can connect all health-related statistics under one roof and have control to sync with third-party health and fitness apps related to their smartwatch. Also, users will be able to disable/able permission for tracking body health metrics.

See timer countdown on all Pixel devices: Once set a timer on a pixel phone, the countdown will be visible on all connected devices including Nest smart speakers and Pixel Watch.

Dual standby e-SIM support for Pixel 7 and 7 Pro: Once updated to the latest March 2023 update, users will be able to use two e-SIMs simultaneously on their devices. Previously, one of the two eSIMs could be used for taking calls or receiving messages.

Google is also bringing Fall Detection to Pixel Watch, which is sold in select countries including the US. Once the device notices that the owner has taken a hard fall to the ground, it will pop up a message asking the user to confirm, if he/she is alright or not. If there is no response, the Pixel Watch will directly call pre-selected friends/family members and the local emergency response team for speedy help. It should be noted the Pixel Watch comes with built-in motion sensors and an on-device machine-learning algorithm. And with this, Pixel Watch can accurately differentiate a hard fall from things like performing vigorous physical activity or recovering from a small stumble to minimize accidental emergency calls.

The new update also brings more customization options for users to personalise the watch face and user interface with colours.

Google is expanding it is ultra wideband-based car unlock feature on Pixel 6 Pro, and 7 Pro to more countries. Once the feature is enabled, even if the phone is in the pocket or purse and the supported car will automatically unlock or lock as the user approach or leave the car. Also, users can start the vehicle’s engine with the phone in the pocket instead of docking it on the interior phone tray. This feature will be available in the coming weeks.

Last but not the least, Google is bringing several critical security patches with March 2023 to all Pixel phones.

The new firmware patch is said to fix around 32 known critical vulnerabilities. Some of them can allow bad actors to remote execute codes in the system. In layman's terms, hackers can hijack the phone and steal information.

