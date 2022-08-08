Rakshna Bandhan 2022: Best smartphones to gift your sister

Raksha Bandhan is one of the most celebrated festivals in the Hindu culture of India. During this day, the sister ties a customary wristband to her brother's hand wishing him a lifetime of good health and prosperity. In return, the sibling promises to her from evil eyes for eternity.

And, also offer a present or cash to the sister. But, things have changed now. Gadgets such as smartphones and smartwatches are now considered a better and more thoughtful gift for Raksha Bandhan (August 12, 2022). We have already covered a list of top smart wearable options and in this article, we are listing some of the best handsets that are worth gifting your sister.

Apple iPhone 13 series

Apple's iPhone 13 comes in four variants with prices ranging between Rs 69,900 and Rs 1,29,900 (MRP). On e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Flipkart, they are available for much lower prices.

Though they differ in size and battery capacity, most of the hardware specifications remain the same. The iPhone 13 and 13 mini come with excellent dual-cameras and feature a powerful Apple A15 Bionic chipset that can support any of the graphics-rich games on the App Store. Even the battery life is great on par with any of the premium phones on the market.

Must read | Apple iPhone 13 review: Packed with features that matter



Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Also, the iPhone 13 Pro (review) and 13 Pro are the top-end models of the 13 series. They boast a feature-rich triple camera module, also come with a superior A15 Bionic, and deliver long-lasting battery life.

Must read | Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max review: Fully loaded!

Also, the 2020 series iPhone 12 too is a good option and comes with much lower prices at online stores. It features good quality dual-cameras, an efficient A14 Bionic chipset, and easily lasts a full day under normal usage.

Read more | Apple iPhone 12 review: Rock solid premium mobile

Samsung Galaxy S22 series

The Galaxy S22 series come in three variants-- Galaxy S22 Ultra (review), S22 Plus, and S22 (review) -- with prices ranging between Rs 72,999 and Rs 1,18,999.



Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



They all come with the premium build quality, good photography hardware, and also Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and also offer a full day of battery life.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus review

OnePlus 10 Pro

It lives up to the true premium flagship phone 'tag'. It checks all the basics features-- display, build quality, excellent battery life and SuperVooC fast charging is such a value edition.

And, Hasselblad's collaboration with the camera system, has definitely made the new OnePlus 10 Pro better than the predecessor. Also, photo quality is on par with any of the premium phones in most aspects including low-light conditions.

Read more | OnePlus 10 Pro long-term review



OnePlus 10 Pro. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Google Pixel 6a

It is a premium mid-range phone with excellent photography hardware. Google has done an amazing job in terms of optimising the hardware and software on the Pixel 6a series. I loved the quick live translations and captions feature. The photography tools-- Magic Eraser, Blur (& Depth), Sky, and features such as Portrait, Real Tone, and Night Sight are exceptionally better than any rival brand across all price bands. The smart suggestions while editing photos make the job easy even for a rookie.



Google Pixel 6a. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Overall, Google Pixel 6a manages to deliver the goods in four key aspects-- build quality, good user experience with value-added features, great camera hardware, and a full-day battery life.

Must read | Google Pixel 6a review: It's all about user experience

Nothing Phone (1)

London-based Nothing Inc is a new brand in the smartphone industry. It is led by Carl Pei, co-founder and former CEO of OnePlus. The latest Phone(1) has a familiar candy-bar design language, but the see-through back and glyph interface makes it unique from its peers.

The company has incorporated 900 tiny LED lights on the rear side. They are used to notify users of the calls and messages. The Phone(1) runs Android 12-based Nothing OS and comes with a creative Glyph interface. It offers personalised light notifications in sync with 10 different ring tones and notification options.



The new Phone(1). Credit: Nothing Inc



The rest of the features of the Nothing Phone(1) include a 6.55-inch full HD+(2400×1080p) OLED screen and an in-screen fingerprint sensor. It supports up to120Hz refresh rate, R10+ certification, 10-bit colour (support one billion colours), and offers up peak brightness of 1,200 nits. Also, it houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ octa-core processor with 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with Sony IMX766 sensor, f/1.88, OIS) backed by a 50MP 114-degree ultra-wide camera (with Samsung JN1 sensor, f/2.2, 4cm macro option) with LED flash, support up to 4K at 30 fps, a 16MP (Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.25) front camera, and a 4,500mAh battery with up to 45W fast charging support. It also comes with 10W wireless charging and 5W reverse charging capability

Realme GT Neo 3 150W

Realme GT Neo 3, particularly the nitro blue variant is undeniably the most unique-looking phone in sub-Rs 30,000 price range. The racy white stripes on the left of the shell resemble the racing track and beautifully blend with a dark shiny blue shell.

Performance-wise, it works smoothly be it day-to-day tasks such as web browsing and even while playing games, the device never showed any noticeable lag-ness. Also, the photography hardware is good too, takes pretty decent pictures on par with any of the rival brands in its class.



Realme GT Neo 3. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Realme GT Neo3 in three colours--- asphalt black, nitro blue and stripe white. The device with 80W charger will come in two configurations--8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 36,999 and Rs 38,999, respectively. Also, there is a special model with a 150W charger and it comes in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage for Rs. 42,999.

Must read | Realme GT Neo 3 150W review: Flashy all-rounder

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ is a complete package. It excels in every key aspect-- be it display, premium design elements, photography hardware, performance, battery life and charging speed. In all, it is better than any of the competition in its class.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ comes in three configurations--- 6GB RAM+ 128GB storagen, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage--- for Rs. 20,999, Rs 22,999 and Rs 24,999, respectively.

Must Read | Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G review: Well-rounded phone

OnePlus Nord CE 2

The device covers all bases to deliver all-around performance, which we expect from a mid-range phone. I really like the clean user interface and the camera, also does a decent job to capture good pictures.

Must read | OnePlus Nord CE (2nd Gen) review: Reliable mid-range phone



Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Realme Narzo 50 5G

It comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2408 × 1080p) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card), side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Inside, it features 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 810 octa-core CPU with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable), 5000mAh (typical) battery with 33W Dart Charge fast charging support.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts a triple-camera module-- main 48MP (f/1.79) + 2MP B&W portrait sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it features 8MP (f/2.0). It is available in three configurations-- 4GB RAM + 64GB storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- Rs 15,999, Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy F13

It features a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2408×1080p) LCD Infinity-V display and supports a 60Hz refresh rate, up to 480 nits brightness, and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor along with three dedicated slots-- for two nano SIMs and a microSD card.



Samsung Galaxy F13. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Inside, it boasts an 8nm class Exynos 850 octa-core chipset with a Mali-G52 graphics processor, backed by an Android 12-based Samsung One UI with 4GB RAM, 64GB / 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 6,000mAh battery with 15W charger in the box.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a main 50MP (f/1.8) + 5MP ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2) + 2MP depth (f/2.4) with an LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses 8MP (f/2.2) for selfies and video chatting.

Must read | Samsung Galaxy F13 review: Decent budget phone

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.