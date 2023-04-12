Realme Narzo N55 5G with MediaTek Helio G88 launched

Realme Narzo N55 will be available on Amazon from April 18 onwards

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 12 2023, 14:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 14:49 ist
Realme on Wednesday (April 12) launched a new budget smartphone Narzo N55 in India.

It features a 6.72-inch full HD+(2400 x 1080p) IPS LCD screen, supports 90Hz refresh rate, and offers up to 680 nits peak brightness. It also comes with a triple slot-tray (nano SIM-1, nano SIM-2, and microSD card), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

Realme Narzo N55 is powered by a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core processor with ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB/6GB RAM with 64GB/128GB eMMC 5.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a dual-camera module-- 64MP + 2MP depth sensor with LED flash on the back and an 8MP front camera.


Realme Narzo N55 series. Credit: Realme India

The new Narzo N55 runs Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. An interesting aspect of the Narzo N55 is its mini capsule user interface. Like on the Realme C55, the capsule dynamically changes shape while apps work in the background. It will show animations whenever the device is being charged, and it also shows data usage notifications and step notifications. The ultimate purpose is to show information at a glance and also visually appealing too.

Realme Narzo N55 comes in two colours-- prism black and prism blue. It will be available in two configurations--4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively on Amazon from April 18 onwards.

Realme Narzo N55 vs competition

It will be up against the Redmi 12C, and Samsung Galaxy F14 among others.

DH Tech
Technology News
Realme
smartphone

