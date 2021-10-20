Samsung now lets you custom design Galaxy Z Flip3, Watch4

Samsung on Wednesday (October 20) unveiled the new Galaxy Z Flip3, Watch 4 customization service in select global markets.
With the new Bespoke personalisation option, prospective customers can select multiple colourways for the premium Galaxy Z Flip3.
"To identify colour options, Samsung researched current and future color trends and analyzed sociocultural trends to anticipate changes in customer’s preferences and needs. Samsung also tested thousands of color options and identified hues and that would perfectly complement each other — no matter the combination. The result is a palette of 49 possible color combinations for Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition," the company said.
Customers will be able to mix and match to create their own unique combination by choosing phone frame options of Black or Silver, and front and back colors of Blue, Yellow, Pink, White, or Black.
If the customer does not like the customised Galaxy Z Flip3, they can still return it and get a new device in a better colour combination. But, they have to subscribe to Bespoke Upgrade Care.
Device owners can register to replace their device panel with new colors at Samsung.com.
Besides the Galaxy Z Flip3, Samsung is offering the same service for the Galaxy Watch4. The procedure is the same.
Furthermore, Samsung also announced two new special-edition wearables — the Galaxy Watch4 Maison Kitsuné Edition and the Galaxy Buds2 Maison Kitsuné Edition.
Maison Kitsuné is a popular Paris-meets-Tokyo lifestyle brand. The devices come with the iconic Fox logo and also bands of the Watch4 are customised too.
As far as the devices' internal hardware is concerned, it remains the same as the original models.
Availability of the devices is limited to select markets and will cost bit more. The Galax Z Flip3 Bespoke model costs $1,099, $100 more than the regular model.
