WhatsApp brings Polls feature to desktop version

After bringing the polls option to Android mobile and iPhone versions, WhatsApp has finally introduced a new interactive feature to the messenger app for desktops.
Like on Twitter, it is very simple to set up polls on WhatsApp too. Here's how to do it:
Step 1: Open a chat session.
Step 2: Click Attach icon (paper clip) > > Select Poll (bar graph icon) > Create Poll
Step 2: Once you tap create Poll, the app offers a form >> enter your question in Ask question
Step 3: Then, enter your poll options in Options > click Add. Click and drag to change the order of the poll options. WhatsApp offers up to 12 options in the poll feature.
Step 4: Then, click send (arrow icon) to complete the creation of the poll question graph
The users can cast their votes and can also change their votes too.
In a related development, WhatsApp is bringing the 'Message Yourself' feature to the messenger app. It will allow users to chat one-to-one with themselves to send notes, reminders, and updates as needed.
With this feature, users can keep track of their to-dos, and send themselves notes, reminders, shopping lists, and more on WhatsApp.
Must read | WhatsApp brings new 'Message Yourself' feature
