WhatsApp brings Polls feature to desktop version

After bringing the polls option to Android mobile and iPhone versions, WhatsApp has finally introduced a new interactive feature to the messenger app for desktops.

Like on Twitter, it is very simple to set up polls on WhatsApp too. Here's how to do it:

Step 1: Open a chat session.

Step 2: Click Attach icon (paper clip) > > Select Poll (bar graph icon) > Create Poll



New Polls feature on WhatsApp. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



Step 2: Once you tap create Poll, the app offers a form >> enter your question in Ask question

Step 3: Then, enter your poll options in Options > click Add. Click and drag to change the order of the poll options. WhatsApp offers up to 12 options in the poll feature.

Step 4: Then, click send (arrow icon) to complete the creation of the poll question graph



The polls feature offers 12 options on Whatsapp. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



The users can cast their votes and can also change their votes too.

In a related development, WhatsApp is bringing the 'Message Yourself' feature to the messenger app. It will allow users to chat one-to-one with themselves to send notes, reminders, and updates as needed.

With this feature, users can keep track of their to-dos, and send themselves notes, reminders, shopping lists, and more on WhatsApp.

Must read | WhatsApp brings new 'Message Yourself' feature

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.