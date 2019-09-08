What will Apple bite into at its event this year?

Apple is all set to host the Special Event 2019 on September 10 at the iconic Steve Jobs Theater, in the backyard of the company’s Apple Loop HQ in California.

The event will start at 10.30 pm India time. Apple fans can watch the programme live on their iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later.

It can also be viewed on Apple TV via AirPlay. But it works only on Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple tvOS software. Others can even catch the action live on their Windows-powered PC.

Android mobile owners can also access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

Here’s what to expect from the event: Going by history, it appears the company will mostly refresh the iPhone and Watch lineup. Apple iPhone 11 series Apple is likely to bring three mobiles-- a generic iPhone 11, standard iPhone 11 Pro and big-screen model iPhone 11 Pro Max. They will replace the iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and the iPhone XS Max, respectively.

The iPhone 11 is expected to have an LCD-based 6.1-inch liquid retina display (1792x828p), 4GB RAM, dual 12MP cameras on the back, 12Mo FaceTime camera, and a 3,110mAh battery.

It will be offered in three storage categories-- 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB with prices starting at $749. Barring the screen size and battery capacity, the iPhone 11 Pro (5.8-inch) and the Pro Max (6.5-inch) with prices starting $999 and $1,099, respectively.

They will come with frost glass design with sturdy stainless steel frame and inside, the phones feature 6GB RAM, triple 12MP primary camera (standard + ultrawide + telephoto) on the back.

The iPhone 11 Pro houses a 3,190mAh cell and the iPhone 11 Pro Max will ship with 3,500mAh battery.

They will be offered in three variants--128GB,256GB and 512GB storage. All the three iPhone 11 series models will sport a notch at the top of the front panel with advanced FaceID biometric sensors and a 12MP FaceTime camera.

Also, they will house the proprietary Apple A13 chipset, support Wi-Fi 6 to offer faster wireless internet speed and come with bi-directional wireless charging capability similar to the Galaxy Note10 series. There is also a rumour that the iPhone 11 Pro and the Pro Max would support Apple Pencil stylus, Apple Watch Series 5 It is expected to come with two models-- 44mm and 40mm--similar to the predecessor, but will have a good upgrade in terms of internal hardware.

It will have new Apple S5 processor, which will offer enhanced performance and extend battery life.

Also, it is said to come with the sleep tracking feature. The new Apple smart wearable will be offered in two new cases-- ceramic and titanium.

Apple TV+

Besides the hardware, the company will roll-out the new iOS 13 for iPhones, watchOS for smart wearables and special iPadOS for iPad series, which is touted to make the Apple tablets, a true alternative to laptops.

Furthermore, it will officially commence Apple TV+ multi-media streaming service.

In addition to movies, music and TV shows, it will be offering originals Speculations are also rife that the company would bring the new iPad Pro (12.9-inch & 11-inch) along with a generic iPad (10.2-inch) and new MacBook Pro.