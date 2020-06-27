16 positive Covid-19 cases in BMTC, 4 discharged

The random testing of its crew helped the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) detect six more Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the total number of infected staffers to 22.

After the number of Covid cases reached double-digit, the BMTC started randomly testing its crew. Till now, 22 positive cases have been detected, of which five have been treated and discharged from the hospital. The BBMP is tracing their primary contacts and putting them under home quarantine, the BMTC said, adding that 1,776 “high-risk” employees were tested so far.

Meanwhile, starting from Sunday, the BMTC will issue ordinary monthly passes (Rs 1,050) and monthly passes for senior citizens (Rs 945).