IMA founder cheated Rs 10 cr: Jeweller

A jeweller has now accused IMA founder Mohammed Mansoor Khan of cheating.

Ankit Sanghvi, the director of Dharmesh Jewellers Pvt Ltd and the owner of a jewellery store on Avenue Road, filed a complaint at the Commercial Street police station on Sunday, saying Khan cheated him of nearly Rs 10 crore.

The complaint states that Sanghvi had supplied Rs 9.83 crore worth of gold jewellery to IMA Jewels, Lady Curzon Road, and that Khan issued a cheque for Rs 9 crore, dated June 11.

But the cheque bounced as the Special Investigation Team (SIT) ordered that all transactions from IMA bank accounts be stopped.

Following the complaint, police have opened another case of criminal breach of trust and cheating against Khan. They have also sought details of the transactions from Sanghvi.