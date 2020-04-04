KR Market to be moved full-time to Electronics City

Concerns over sanitation and an inability to decongest the city’s historic KR Market of people over fears of COVID-19 had prompted the transfer of the market to Electronics City last week. Now, agriculture officials say that move could be permanent.

During an early morning visit to the market’s ad-hoc setup along Huskur Road, beyond the jurisdictional periphery of Electronics City Phase 2 on Saturday morning, S T Somashekar, Cooperation Minister, said that moves were underfoot to make the presence of the Kalasipalyam market’s location here permanent.

“The Kalasipalyam market was operational in the city for many years. Because of the corona effect, however, there was a lot of rush there and people were unable to maintain social distancing. Therefore, it was decided to move that market here,” Somashekar said.

According to Karee Gowda, Director, Department of Agricultural Marketing, the move could also induce greater agricultural commerce through the increased real-estate available.

“The area available for traders at KR market was only two acres. Here we have 41 acres, which will be developed into a high-end market similar along the lines of what was done at the neighbouring Fruit Market on Huskur Road. This development could take two years,” he said.

The parcel of land, which was largely unused for years, was bulldozed and flattened over the course of the week to make way for the market. It is now a dusty stretch of ground, with seven lines of fruit and vegetable stalls.

APMC officials, however, said that the yard has toilets and freshwater facilities available to traders.

According to Somashekar, the land was under litigation for years. He added, however, that it had now come for award approval to the government.

“It has come to the revenue secretary. If it is approved and once the APMC pays Rs 54,000 cr to the revenue department, then the government will hand over this property to the APMC,” he said.

“Granted, it is a little far from the city but this is a move done to keep people safe,” he added.

COVID-19 Awareness

APMC officials told DH that they were taking strict measures to ensure that people at the market were following Covid safety measures, including maintaining social distancing and wearing masks at all times.

Somashekar explained that the APMC is also producing a pamphlet to help inform people about the disease and how to avoid contracting it. “There is also a new bit of technology coming in. A new system will be installed at the market to spray one percent sodium hypochlorite solution to disinfect the area,” he said.

An official explained that the system comprises a steel frame with a motor and heads to disperse in the disinfectant. “It will be operational from Monday onwards,” he said.

The system, manufactured in Tamil Nadu was purchased at a cost of Rs 85,000 plus tax.