Five lakh people to be jabbed with Covid-19 vaccine in Bengaluru tomorrow : BBMP

Bengaluru: Gearing up for the 'Mega Vaccination Drive' in Bengaluru on Friday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is aiming to inoculate about five lakh people. Achieving the target, the health officials of the civic body have chalked out a micro plan ahead of the event and instructed the ward level officials to set up at least 10 vaccination sites in every ward.

With the widely spread out vaccination sites, the number of total vaccination sites is likely to reach 2,178 in Bengaluru. While the Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) will vaccinate people between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm, other outreach sites will work between 8:00 am and 5:00 pm. Besides, the health teams have been instructed to use BLS ambulances to reach the bed-ridden and those with disabilities in every ward.

The BBMP will also use vaccination teams from nursing colleges and private hospitals to aid the drive. “We are coordinating with private hospitals. While a few of them will conduct the drive by themselves, few others will provide us with their vaccination teams and the BBMP will supply vaccines. Vaccination sites will also be set up in a few private hospital premises,” said Randeep D, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health).

