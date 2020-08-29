Janardhan Reddy, Munirathna test Covid-19 positive

Mining baron G Janardhan Reddy and disqualified legislator Munirathna of the BJP have tested positive for Covid-19.

Health Minister B Sriramulu, in a tweet, confirmed that Reddy tested positive. Sriramulu is close to Reddy.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

“My best friend Gali Janardhan Reddy has tested Covid-19 positive. He has been admitted to hospital for treatment. I pray to God that my dear friend gets well soon,” Sriramulu said.

Reddy was slated to visit Ballari on Sunday following permission by the Supreme Court to attend the punya tithi of Sriramulu’s mother. An accused in the illegal mining case, Reddy was arrested in 2011. He was granted bail in 2015.

Meanwhile, disqualified Rajarajeshwari Nagar MLA Munirathna said he was Covid-19 positive in a dramatic tweet. “I, 57 years old, have tested positive for Covid-19 today. If I come back well, I will serve you. If not, forgive me. Your servant, Munirathna,” he said.

Munirathna, a film producer, was with the Congress before he defected to the BJP and got disqualified under the anti-defection law last year. He is likely to seek re-election in the Rajarajeshwari Nagar bypoll as the BJP’s candidate.

