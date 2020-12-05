Karnataka Bandh: Business as usual in Bengaluru

The bandh called by the pro-Kannada organisations to protest against the setting up of Maratha Development Board witnessed tepid response across Bengaluru with business activities continued as usual on Saturday morning.

Daily business including sale of vegetables, fruits, flowers and household products at K R Market, Kalasipalya, Malleshwaram and Madiwala was as usual and witnessed normal turnout of people. Several goods transport vehicles were also seen operating regularly from market areas.

Track latest updates on Karnataka bandh here

Even though the activists of many organisations gathered at crucial junctions of the city to stage protests, police were not allowing any forcible closure of business activities.

The street vendors association members also revealed that business in several areas was as usual with traders setting up their shops.

The state-run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said that all its daily operations across 17 divisions are normal with no disruption in any trips. The City police have deployed additional security personnel near all Metro stations, KSRTC bus stands and railway stations as a precautionary measure.