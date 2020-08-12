PAC slams BBMP's handling of Covid-19 care centres

Pulling up the BBMP for "inadequate" management of Covid-19 care centres, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday directed the civic body to make use of technology to streamline the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Speaking to reporters, PAC Chairman H K Patil said the authorities should set up a low-cost mechanism to ensure patients can get in touch with their families online during their stay at these centres. "Senior officials can monitor the treatment offered to patients in various hospitals from the comfort of their rooms. When such systems are available, Covid-19 treatment and monitoring should be more efficient," he said. The committee asked the officials to get the necessary facilities.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

At the meeting, committee members raised complaints of the "inhuman" treatment of patients at Covic care centres. They alleged that Covid-19 patients in the ICU were tied to their beds to prevent them from moving out. BBMP Commissioner N Manjunatha Prasad promised to take steps to prevent such incidents and said a detailed report on the same would be provided.

The committee members also criticised BBMP officials for "lacking" interest to tackle the pandemic. "The enthusiasm displayed by officials in setting up a care centre by renting beds has come down after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa junked the plan and ordered buying beds. What does such behaviour indicate?" Patil asked.

The PAC also sought a report on the arrangements made across the city to tackle the pandemic and the expenses incurred for the same.