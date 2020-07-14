Patients can't be turned away for the lack of a BU number; risk allowance for group D staff

In a circular issued on Tuesday, jointly by BBMP Commissioner BH Anil Kumar and Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey, the government made it clear that the 108 ambulance service has to shift all patients with breathing distress. Even when Covid-19 tests are yet to be undertaken on such patients, the hospitals are expected to admit such patients as Covid-19 suspects and treat them first in isolation wards of the Covid-19 part of the hospital.

After the result comes out positive, they should be shifted to Covid-19 positive section or else treated in the non-Covid-19 part of the hospital. "In such cases, it is clarified that hospitals shall not insist on any letter from BBMP or lab reports, or any BU (Bangalore Urban) number. Any violation of this admission protocol shall attract serious action under the provisions of the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act and Disaster Management Act. Also, till the Covid-19 result comes out, the hospital shall treat the patient at Covid-19 rates for government referred patients," the circular said.

Covid-19 positive patients who are asymptomatic and or mildly symptomatic and where BBMP has not assigned BU numbers, the patients can provide the following to 108 ambulance service as 'proof': Any SMS alert on Covid-19 positive status from an authorised source, any Covid-19 positive alert in Aarogya Setu app, accredited lab report including in electronic form.

With any of the above proofs, the patient can be shifted to a Covid Care Centre by a 108 ambulance. In case of SARI, where 108 ambulance has taken the patient to a hospital, only patient name and mobile number shall be compulsorily taken and the sample referral form number is optional. The details will be sent to BBMP for generation of BU number subsequently.

Risk allowance

Group D workers in the health department, Covid-19 hospitals, Covid Care Centres, swab collection centres, and fever clinics will henceforth be given risk allowance of Rs.10,000 for next six months along with salary.

Medical Education minister Dr K Sudhakar had a meeting with managements of 25 medical colleges on Tuesday who have not established Covid-19 testing labs yet. These private medical colleges have assured that they will setup a lab within 10 days. Notice has been issued to two private medical colleges -- SDUMC, Kolar and Siddartha Medical College, Tumkur. Henceforth, minimum 500 tests will be conducted per day in each lab.

Three hospitals -- Saptagiri Hospital, BGS Hospital and Dr Ambedkar Hospital, who have not reserved their quota of 200 beds have assured to provide beds in the next two to three days. "There are 15,000 beds in private medical colleges out of which 4500 beds will be reserved for Covid-19 patients. 2200 beds have been already provided and remaining 2300 beds will be provided in the next two to three days," Sudhakar said.

1419 nurses, 506 lab technicians, 916 pharmacists and D-group positions are vacant. Powers have been given to Deputy Commissioners to appoint them on contract basis or sub-contract basis for six months or until recruitment is done. Rs.25,000 has been fixed for nurses, Rs.20,000 for lab technicians and pharmacists, and existing pay scale for group D workers.

If toll free number 1912 is not reachable, patients/caretakers can send an email to 1912covidhelpline@gmail.com or WhatsApp +91 9480812450. WhatsApp number will be active by midnight.