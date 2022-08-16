Savarkar flex row surfaces in Bengaluru after photo put up in metro station

Savarkar's pic in Bengaluru metro station stirs up row

The flex contains the photos of freedom fighters Chandrashekar Azad and Udham Singh along with Veer Savarkar

Bengaluru,
  • Aug 16 2022, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2022, 14:59 ist
A view of the Majestic metro station in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

The move by Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation's (BMRCL) to put up a photo of Veer Savarkar in the flex installed in the premises of Majestic Metro station has stirred up a controversy.

The issue has created a debate on social media. The flex contains the photos of freedom fighters Chandrashekar Azad and Udham Singh along with Veer Savarkar.

An organisation 'Bhutva Karnataka' objected to it and posted a message on social media, triggering a debate.

"Hello, officers of BMRCL, why have you put up Savarkar's photo? What is his contribution? Why should we respect someone who apologised to the British? Didn't you get anyone else, whose order is this?" the post questioned.

Also read: Flex naming junction after Veer Savarkar removed in Mangaluru

Syed Mueen, a social media user, said, "Well-known mercy petitioner Savarkar's photo is placed with freedom fighters in Majestic Metro station. There is much controversy and outrage from people calling him a British bootlicker."

Another user Deepak Pai, replied, "Well known agents of the British who divided India are Jinnah and Nehru. Savarkar is a freedom fighter. Indian parliament does have Savarkar photo. Do you have the guts to remove it?"

The Metro authorities have not yet responded to the objections. Installation of Veer Savarkar's photos and flexes have triggered objections at many places in the state.

The act of removing flex of Veer Savarkar resulted in violence and stabbing of two persons on August 15 in Shivamogga city, where prohibitory orders have been clamped till August 18.

