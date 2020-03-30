Schools forcing parents to pay fee during COVID-19 lockdown to face action: S Suresh Kumar

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar warned that schools harassing parents to pay the fee for the next academic year will face disaffiliation from their respective boards.

Following complaints from parents, the minister issued clear directions to all schools in the state affiliated to CBSE, ICSE and state boards. He said that besides disaffiliation, other stringent measures under Epidemic Diseases act 1897 will also be taken.

During the Facebook Live event, Suresh Kumar said, "I have received complaints from parents saying that school managements are giving deadlines to pay the fee and harassing them. I am clarifying that the school managements have no right to force parents to pay the fee at this situation."

"The schools should not do any admission process and should not collect fees until government issues orders. The department of public institutions has suspended all admission process up to April 14 and reviewing the situation further orders will be issued, till then no school should put pressure on parents," he added.

Holiday extended for teachers

Meanwhile, the department has extended the holiday/work from home provided for teachers up to April 14. In the earlier order teachers were given holiday up to March 31. Now, considering the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister, the department has extended holiday for teachers until April 14.

However, the minister directed teachers to stay at their centres and available when there is emergency.