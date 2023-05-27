Tobacco clampdown: Raids near schools and colleges in Bengaluru

After the summer vacation, as educational institutions reopened, the North-East division carried out a special drive targeting shops and other commercial establishments selling tobacco products near these institutions. On Friday, the police registered eight FIRs and 72 cases under The Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) during the drive.

The raids were conducted as per the instructions of BM Laxmi Prasad, and the North-East division police executed the raids in their respective divisions. Prasad informed that special teams were formed in each police station within the division. These teams raided all the shops situated within 100 meters of schools and colleges in our division. We have taken legal action against those found in possession of tobacco products, such as cigarettes, and have confiscated the seized items.

Under the supervision of Bheemashankar S Guled, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), the East division police also carried out a special drive in shops surrounding educational institutions to check for the sale of tobacco products and drugs. As of late evening, raids were conducted in 105 shops, resulting in the registration of two cases. The East division police on Saturday in their special drive booked around 170 cases of COTPA Act and registered 11 FIRs.