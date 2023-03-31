Traffic advisory for temple procession in Bengaluru

On account of the Rama Venugopala Swamy Rathotsavam Jatre being held at Gali Anjaneya Swamy temple, Mysore Road, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued a traffic advisory till April 1.

All vehicles, including KSRTC and BMTC buses, are prohibited from entering and exiting the city via Mysore Road from 8 am on March 31 to 10 am on April 1.

Vehicles can take a left at Hosa Guddadahalli junction on Mysore Road, go via the Timber Yard and take the 50 Ft Road in Muneshwara Block to get to Devegowda Circle via Hosakerehalli and rejoin Mysore Road near Nayandahalli junction.

Vehicles on West of Chord Road from Vijayanagar towards Mysore Road and vehicles going to the city from BHEL Junction are not allowed to take a U-turn at Bapuji Nagar junction and the KSRTC junction. Instead, they can take the Bapuji Nagar flyover to connect to Mysore Road. Vehicles going towards Mysore Road from Hosakerehalli, Banashankari, and Byatarayanapura can take a right at Hosa Guddadahalli junction and reach Nayandahalli junction via 50 Ft Road and Devegowda Circle.

Vehicles coming from Nayandahalli, PES University and Kerekodi have been restricted and those roads have been temporarily changed to one-way routes.

Vehicles coming from Nayandahalli and PES University can cross the Veerabhadra Nagar signal and take a right at the PES University junction.