Meet DH Changemakers 2024

Listening for the songs of the amphibians: Girish Janney is a pioneer in researching nocturnal frogs. His work has given life to a new wave of citizen scientists in Sharavathi Valley.
Credit: DH Photo
On the road to independence: The state’s first trans woman to drive autos for a living, Kaveri Mary D’Souza, an Udupi native, is inspiring many to reach for new dreams and livelihoods.
Credit: DH Photo
Crafting a new future for Kinnal’s artisans: By infusing modern aesthetics into traditional Kinnal craft, Santoshkumar Chitragar has evoked global and local attention, safeguarding livelihoods in the process.
Credit: DH Photo
Shooting for the stars: Awais Ahmed is mapping the earth through hyperspectral imaging satellites to build a health monitor for the planet.
Credit: DH Photo
An expression of dissent through dance and movement: Unafraid to delve into the political, Bengaluru’s Diya Naidu uses dance as a medium to explore the dynamics of touch, intimacy, connection and violence.
Credit: DH Photo
A light in the tunnel of blind belief: In Chitradurga district, Prema’s brave stance has helped families confront superstitions surrounding women and menstruation.
Credit: DH Photo
An abundance of lifelines in Akki Alur: Troubled by the difficulty in reaching blood donors in emergencies, Haveri cop Karabasappa Gondi has rallied people to come forward in crises.
Credit: DH Photo
Standing tall among the Olympians: From humble beginnings in Hassan, javelin-thrower Manu D P is now ranked 12th globally and has become one to watch.
Credit: DH Photo
Each cup of tea, a step towards self-sufficiency: Founded by Alina Alam, Mitti Cafe has provided an inclusive space and sound livelihood for hundreds of people with disabilities.
Credit: DH Photo
Towards a more equal digital India: Making strides in Indian language computing and digital rights, Anivar Aravind has worked to ensure that systems and policies put people above software.
Credit: DH Photo
An ember of resistance among the Eravas: Shailendra Kumar advocates for the rights of indigenous communities and empowers them to persist in their fight.
Credit: DH Photo
A transformation in the heartlands: Smart schools, libraries and women-friendly spaces — this is only a glimpse into the world of changes that Shobha Rani has affected as a government officer.
Credit: DH Photo
Stories from the margins take centre stage: Lakshman K P is changing mainstream theatre by portraying stories of Dalit communities, showcasing caste politics, food, colour, music and aesthetics.
Credit: DH Photo
The daredevil director with a dream: An engineer by training, Shashank Soghal relentlessly pursued his dream of making films that reflect sociopolitical realities and contemporary debates.
Credit: DH Photo
Literature deeply rooted in Dalit identities: Having grown up in close proximity to social movements and activist circles, Vikas R Mourya explores the lived experience of a new generation of Dalits in his writing.
Credit: DH Photo