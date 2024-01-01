JOIN US
DH Changemakers

Meet DH Changemakers 2024

Last Updated 01 January 2024, 02:30 IST

Listening for the songs of the amphibians: Girish Janney is a pioneer in researching nocturnal frogs. His work has given life to a new wave of citizen scientists in Sharavathi Valley.Read full story here

Listening for the songs of the amphibians: Girish Janney is a pioneer in researching nocturnal frogs. His work has given life to a new wave of citizen scientists in Sharavathi Valley.

Credit: DH Photo

On the road to independence: The state’s first trans woman to drive autos for a living, Kaveri Mary D’Souza, an Udupi native, is inspiring many to reach for new dreams and livelihoods.Read full story here

On the road to independence: The state’s first trans woman to drive autos for a living, Kaveri Mary D’Souza, an Udupi native, is inspiring many to reach for new dreams and livelihoods.

Credit: DH Photo

Crafting a new future for Kinnal’s artisans: By infusing modern aesthetics into traditional Kinnal craft, Santoshkumar Chitragar has evoked global and local attention, safeguarding livelihoods in the process.Read full story here

Crafting a new future for Kinnal’s artisans: By infusing modern aesthetics into traditional Kinnal craft, Santoshkumar Chitragar has evoked global and local attention, safeguarding livelihoods in the process.

Credit: DH Photo

Shooting for the stars: Awais Ahmed is mapping the earth through hyperspectral imaging satellites to build a health monitor for the planet.Read full story here

Shooting for the stars: Awais Ahmed is mapping the earth through hyperspectral imaging satellites to build a health monitor for the planet.

Credit: DH Photo

An expression of dissent through dance and movement: Unafraid to delve into the political, Bengaluru’s Diya Naidu uses dance as a medium to explore the dynamics of touch, intimacy, connection and violence.Read full story here

An expression of dissent through dance and movement: Unafraid to delve into the political, Bengaluru’s Diya Naidu uses dance as a medium to explore the dynamics of touch, intimacy, connection and violence.

Credit: DH Photo

A light in the tunnel of blind belief: In Chitradurga district, Prema’s brave stance has helped families confront superstitions surrounding women and menstruation.Read full story here

A light in the tunnel of blind belief: In Chitradurga district, Prema’s brave stance has helped families confront superstitions surrounding women and menstruation.

Credit: DH Photo

An abundance of lifelines in Akki Alur: Troubled by the difficulty in reaching blood donors in emergencies, Haveri cop Karabasappa Gondi has rallied people to come forward in crises.Read full story here

An abundance of lifelines in Akki Alur: Troubled by the difficulty in reaching blood donors in emergencies, Haveri cop Karabasappa Gondi has rallied people to come forward in crises.

Credit: DH Photo

Standing tall among the Olympians: From humble beginnings in Hassan, javelin-thrower Manu D P is now ranked 12th globally and has become one to watch.Read full story here

Standing tall among the Olympians: From humble beginnings in Hassan, javelin-thrower Manu D P is now ranked 12th globally and has become one to watch.

Credit: DH Photo

Each cup of tea, a step towards self-sufficiency: Founded by Alina Alam, Mitti Cafe has provided an inclusive space and sound livelihood for hundreds of people with disabilities.Read full story here

Each cup of tea, a step towards self-sufficiency: Founded by Alina Alam, Mitti Cafe has provided an inclusive space and sound livelihood for hundreds of people with disabilities.

Credit: DH Photo

Towards a more equal digital India: Making strides in Indian language computing and digital rights, Anivar Aravind has worked to ensure that systems and policies put people above software.Read full story here

Towards a more equal digital India: Making strides in Indian language computing and digital rights, Anivar Aravind has worked to ensure that systems and policies put people above software.

Credit: DH Photo

An ember of resistance among the Eravas: Shailendra Kumar advocates for the rights of indigenous communities and empowers them to persist in their fight.Read full story here

An ember of resistance among the Eravas: Shailendra Kumar advocates for the rights of indigenous communities and empowers them to persist in their fight.

Credit: DH Photo

A transformation in the heartlands: Smart schools, libraries and women-friendly spaces — this is only a glimpse into the world of changes that Shobha Rani has affected as a government officer.Read full story here

A transformation in the heartlands: Smart schools, libraries and women-friendly spaces — this is only a glimpse into the world of changes that Shobha Rani has affected as a government officer.

Credit: DH Photo

Stories from the margins take centre stage: Lakshman K P is changing mainstream theatre by portraying stories of Dalit communities, showcasing caste politics, food, colour, music and aesthetics.Read full story here

Stories from the margins take centre stage: Lakshman K P is changing mainstream theatre by portraying stories of Dalit communities, showcasing caste politics, food, colour, music and aesthetics.

Credit: DH Photo

The daredevil director with a dream: An engineer by training, Shashank Soghal relentlessly pursued his dream of making films that reflect sociopolitical realities and contemporary debates.Read full story here

The daredevil director with a dream: An engineer by training, Shashank Soghal relentlessly pursued his dream of making films that reflect sociopolitical realities and contemporary debates.

Credit: DH Photo

Literature deeply rooted in Dalit identities: Having grown up in close proximity to social movements and activist circles, Vikas R Mourya explores the lived experience of a new generation of Dalits in his writing.Read full story here

Literature deeply rooted in Dalit identities: Having grown up in close proximity to social movements and activist circles, Vikas R Mourya explores the lived experience of a new generation of Dalits in his writing.

Credit: DH Photo

(Published 01 January 2024, 02:30 IST)
DH Changemakers

