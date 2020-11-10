Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

The trends from the counting of votes in Bihar suggest that not only is the NDA on its way to a majority but the BJP is also set to emerge as the single largest party in the state.

If the current trends hold good, the BJP should be all smiles as the NDA looks set to form a government in Bihar with Nitish Kumar no longer playing the Big Brother role. Chirag Paswan's LJP appears to have substantially damaged Nitish Kumar's party in a number of seats. Chirag, who has never been shy about singing paeans to the BJP while attacking the JD(U), will in all likelihood be brought on board by the BJP.

The BJP has already made clear that Nitish will be the CM of the NDA regime that comes to power, irrespective of who gets the most number of seats. However, that does not rule out the possibility of changes in the future.

On the other side, the Congress appears to have fallen short in a big way, despite riding piggyback on the RJD. The Congress it appears has bitten off more than it can chew and has ended up pulling the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) down.

As far as strike rates go, the Congress comes in at a 25 per cent, while the RJD is still leading a majority of the seats in which it contested. The Left parties seem poised for a good showing. The CPI-ML is leading in 12 of 19 seats in which it contested. In total, the Congress contested 70 seats and the Left 29.

The RJD allowed the Upendra Kushwaha-led Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), the Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustan Awam Morcha (HAM) and the Mukesh Sahani-led Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) to part ways with the MGB. Two of them - HAM and VIP - joined the NDA while Kushwaha formed a separate alliance with the BSP.

The post-results data analysis will show whether it would have been prudent on the part of the MGB to retain the three caste-based parties and accommodate them by making the Congress agree to a relatively lower number of seats. By the afternoon, the RJD-led alliance was close to getting 36 per cent of the votes while the NDA was close to 38 per cent of the votes.

The Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM may not win many seats but it seems to have damaged the RJD-led alliance in the Muslim-dominated Seemanchal region.

Whatever be the final outcome, the neck-and-neck race that is being seen as far as the percentage of votes is concerned makes clear that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity has indeed helped the NDA, Nitish Kumar hasn't turned out to be as unpopular as the exit polls suggested.

This also shows that the RJD has not been able to reach non-Yadav OBCs and other sections in a big way despite attempts to do so and the limitations of M-Y (Muslim-Yadav) politics. This plus the presence of a weak ally, the Congress, acted as impediments in Tejashwi Yadav’s rise, who otherwise led a very spirited campaign. Despite the anti-Nitish campaign of Chirag Paswan, the Dalits seem to have voted in a divided manner, particularly after Mahadalit leader Jitan Ram Manjhi joined the NDA bandwagon. The major chunk of the vote of the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) seems to have stayed with the NDA with both Nitish and Modi having good credentials among them.

Also, the BJP has been able to drive home the message of alleged 'misgovernance' by raising the spectre of Lalu’s 'jungle raj' among the electorate by drawing a parallel between the 15 years of Lalu-Rabri rule versus the tenure of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA for 11 out of the last 15 years.

If the trends hold, it means that people have not only reposed faith in Nitish Kumar's ability to deliver on the law-and-order front but they also have greater faith in Modi's development pitch, backed by a promise of creating 19 lakh jobs, compared to the RJD’s offer of creating 10 lakh jobs and the farm loan waiver promise from the Congress.

For the BJP, the result is the first victory of the NDA alliance in a major state after they won Uttar Pradesh with a huge margin in mid-2017 and Gujarat with a wafer-thin margin at the end of the same year. Post that, the BJP has lost a number of bypolls for the Lok Sabha and in states — in particular its shock 3:0 defeat in 2018 in MP, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh, then Jharkhand in 2019, and then in Delhi in 2020. It came back in Haryana with a reduced margin and after roping in a rival party by offering its leader the deputy CM’s post.

The win will also come as a morale booster ahead of the 2021 elections in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, where the BJP is betting big, particularly in the former state.

Modi led a very aggressive campaign in Bihar, though Amit Shah was in the shadows this time. Clearly, the electorate has not seen the "double engine" pitch of the NDA as 'double trouble'.

In the bypolls, the BJP is leading in 21 of 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, which provides stability to the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government and raises the stock of Congress-import Jyotiraditya Scindia into the BJP fold. The BJP is also leading in eight seats in Gujarat and six of seven seats in UP, both seats in Karnataka and the lone seat in Telangana.