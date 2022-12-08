BJP's Ranbir Singh wins Nurpur seat in Himachal Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Dec 08 2022, 14:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 08 2022, 14:40 ist
BJP Flag. Credit: DH Photo

BJP candidate Ranbir Singh defeated Congress' Ajay Mahajan by a margin of 18,752 votes to win the Nurpur seat in Himachal Pradesh, according to the Election Commission.

Track live updates: Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Results Live

The contest for Nurpur was keenly watched as Minister Rakesh Pathania, who has won three times from the seat, was shifted to Fatehpur as the BJP candidate.

