BJP's Ranbir Singh wins Nurpur seat in Himachal Pradesh

BJP candidate Ranbir Singh defeated Congress' Ajay Mahajan by a margin of 18,752 votes to win the Nurpur seat in Himachal Pradesh, according to the Election Commission.
The contest for Nurpur was keenly watched as Minister Rakesh Pathania, who has won three times from the seat, was shifted to Fatehpur as the BJP candidate.
