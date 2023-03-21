BJP looks to bring govt scheme users into its poll scheme of things

The federal and state BJP governments have managed to cover 5.28 crore citizens under various schemes in Karnataka. That’s roughly eight out of 10 people in the state.

Ahead of the Assembly election, the BJP is hoping that these beneficiaries will become its voters. But, the party leaders admit that this conversion is easier said than done.

According to data compiled by the BJP government, there are 5.28 crore beneficiaries of various schemes. This includes flagship schemes such as PM-KISAN, Raitha Vidya Nidhi, Raitha Shakti, Poshan Abhiyan, Stree Shakti, Udyogini and so on.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is keen on emulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s beneficiary-oriented approach to connect with voters. According to Bommai, various schemes of the BJP government have reached 20,000-25,000 homes in every Assembly constituency in Karnataka.

The BJP is relying on its strong presence on the ground to connect with the beneficiaries. A ‘Labharthi Sampark’ (beneficiary contact) programme is underway. “Various types of contact are being done - social media, conventions, door-to-door visits and booth-level meetings,” BJP general secretary N Ravikumar told DH.

The party has asked its Page Pramukhs - a party person in charge of every page on the electoral roll - to keep in touch with beneficiaries.

The previous Siddaramaiah-led Congress government had amassed 5.87 crore beneficiaries. However, not all of them became voters as was evident in the 2018 election.

“I’m not saying all beneficiaries will become voters. But, if the party is able to connect with them, they will become voters. This connection is a challenge,” BJP national general secretary C T Ravi said.

However, the BJP’s poll managers such as Ravikumar are confident. “The BJP is winning across the country because of the beneficiaries. Look at Uttar Pradesh or the recent Northeast elections,” he said.

Political analyst Sandeep Shastri said for a beneficiary to become a voter is a long jump. “There could be multiple obstacles along the way. Does the benefit match the expectations? If there’s a gap, it might not convert as a vote. And, how much are those schemes central to selection of candidates?” he said.

Former Congress minister U T Khader concurred.

“Voting has several aspects other than welfare measures taken by the government. The welfare part works in 10%-15% of cases,” he said.

“Issues of local relevance, the candidate’s charisma and caste are some of the aspects that play a larger role in voting.”